Barça wins and Gavi confirms the big news: his best friend is leaving, he already has a new team

Barça has closed a brilliant season in LaLiga with a new victory after defeating Athletic Club 3-0 at San Mamés. Robert Lewandowski was the main protagonist with two goals that helped secure the three points and thus close the league participation with a flourish. Now the Catalans can rest and wait for the start of the new season.

In this last match, beyond the "9," another standout protagonist was Gavi. The young midfielder, who has had a challenging season, ended the season as a starter. This time he took Frenkie de Jong's place in the midfield leaving a good impression.

Despite his lack of minutes during much of the season, Gavi has proven to be ready when the team needs him. His dedication and talent have never been in doubt, although Flick hasn't chosen him regularly. Despite this irregular season, he is happy at Barça and doesn't consider leaving the club, as his dream is to succeed wearing the blaugrana.

Gavi stays, but his friend leaves

But not everyone in the locker room thinks the same. One of his best friends, with whom he shares a great relationship since their time at La Masia, has already decided to leave this summer. We are talking about Ansu Fati, one of the players least used by Hansi Flick during this season.

Gavi himself has confirmed this news on his social media. With an emotional photo alongside Ansu Fati, the Andalusian midfielder made it clear that the "10" is leaving. He didn't say it with words, but Gavi knows perfectly well that his friend's days in Barcelona are numbered and didn't hesitate to share his affection publicly.

Ansu Fati already has a new team

Ansu Fati, after several years marked by injuries and few opportunities, will seek a new adventure. And it seems he already has a new destination.

In the last few hours, it has been revealed that negotiations with AS Monaco are very advanced. The French club wants to bet on him as an offensive reference in their project, and Ansu Fati is willing to accept the challenge.

Barça thus loses one of its great promises, although this departure may be beneficial for both parties. For Gavi, it means saying goodbye to an inseparable friend in the locker room, but both know that this change is necessary to relaunch the forward's career.

Now, Ansu Fati will seek to regain his best form at Monaco. Meanwhile, Gavi will continue in Barcelona waiting for new opportunities and successes wearing the blaugrana.