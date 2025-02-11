No One Expected the Signing Hansi Flick Has Requested: €65M and Goodbye to Robert Lewandowski

Hansi Flick has made Barça once again the team that instills fear in the rest of the teams in Europe. In fact, the fans have reconnected with Barça, and the stadium has a lot more people than last season. The players are pushing their level to the maximum and are showing that they can achieve great things.

Despite the economic problems, which are decreasing more and more, the Barça squad is very competitive. Even so, it is clear that there are always things to improve, and the coach is aware of it. Now, several sources claim that Robert Lewandowski could be on the ropes.

Robert Lewandowski's Season Under Hansi Flick

Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barça in 2022 with the mission of being the starting '9' and still has more than a year left on his contract. The Pole has had very good moments with the team from the Catalan city, but it hasn't all been a bed of roses. There have been several moments when the striker hasn't been entirely accurate, and now he faces one of them.

| Europa Press

Robert Lewandowski started the season on a high note, and his numbers are very good, but they have gone from more to less. So far this season (33 matches), the forward has scored 31 goals and provided 3 assists. Although he scored a goal 7 minutes into the match against Sevilla a couple of days ago, the Pole is missing many opportunities.

While it is true that he remains relevant in the forward line, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the ones carrying most of the weight. Considering that Robert Lewandowski doesn't have much time left, Barça's top brass are already looking at options. Interestingly, one of the strikers that Hansi Flick likes is becoming available.

Hansi Flick's Choice That Could Replace Robert Lewandowski

The signing that could replace Robert Lewandowski is Harry Kane, the star of Bayern Munich. The Brit is having a great season: 28 goals and 10 assists in 28 matches. Recently, it has been revealed through Bild that his 80 million clause will drop to 65 during the winter market of 2026.

In 2026, Harry Kane will be 33 years old, but if he continues performing as he is now, it is likely that Hansi Flick will want to bet on him. Over the coming months, we will learn more about the case of the Ballon d'Or candidate.