Jules Koundé is just a few days away from renewing his contract with Barça and is also close to helping secure a new signing, who will arrive from Saudi Arabia. Barça is completing a great transfer window and hopes that, with the support of Jules Koundé, they can secure a blockbuster signing: from €100 million to just €5 million. Joan Laporta is very optimistic, since he knows that Jules Koundé, who is one of this footballer's best friends, is extremely eager and wants to help Barça sign him.

Barça, with Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick leading the sporting department, is already studying all possible scenarios to improve the first team's squad during this upcoming summer transfer window. Barça has found their way again during this past season and Hansi Flick's goal is that, with a couple of tweaks, the first team will be even more competitive. However, Hansi Flick understands that it will be key for Barça to go to the transfer market to strengthen themselves, and the club has asked the Frenchman Jules Koundé for help.

| Europa Press

Barça is completing an outstanding transfer window: Nico Williams and Joan García have been signed, but Joan Laporta believes that, with the help of Jules Koundé, it can still get even better. In this regard, Barça has set a new major transfer target, which has come with a mega offer, since the footballer has lost €95M in value. Barça, still waiting to be able to comply with the 1:1 rule, must study the transfer market in a very selective and rather peculiar way.

Confirmed, Barça sign Jules Koundé's best friend, from 100 to just €5M, official

Barça is on the move and has set its sights on one of Jules Koundé's best friends, who is playing in Saudi Arabia and, more specifically, at Al-Ittihad in Jeddah. Barça is looking for new market opportunities and has found one in Saudi Arabia, where a footballer has gone from being worth €100 million to just €5 million. He is one of Jules Koundé's best friends and, after talking with FC Barcelona, he has committed: now all that's left is the agreement between the culer club and the Saudi club.

Jules Koundé already knows firsthand that Barça is serious about trying to sign his best friend, who costs just €5M. Barça has found this market opportunity and, taking into account the squad's needs, has moved to close a signing that could be a real bomb. Everything is open, but Jules Koundé is close to fulfilling a dream: his best friend, who costs €5M, could end up playing for Barça this upcoming official season.

Jules Koundé secures a spectacular signing for Barça: "It's a bargain, Joan Laporta accepts it..."

Barça is going bargain hunting, since the footballer in question was valued at €100 million just a few months ago. The culer club presided over by Joan Laporta is clear that, looking ahead to next season, they must strengthen several positions and want to do it properly. Koundé already knows it and, according to "e-Notícies", with this new signing he could become one of the big beneficiaries.

Barça is working to close an unexpected signing, but as we explained in "e-Notícies", this is a "new market opportunity". We are referring to N'Golo Kanté, a 34-year-old midfielder who is playing for Al-Ittihad Club in Saudi Arabia.

Kanté was already close to Barça a few seasons ago and now the culer club could pay about €5M to bring in the pivot, who would arrive to be a substitute under Hansi Flick.