Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín are responsible for defending the left flank for Barça. Balde is the undisputed starter, while Gerard Martín, through hard work, has managed to earn playing time. Hansi Flick has trusted Gerard from the beginning, and the former Cornellà player has replied with sacrifice and effort. Gerard has exceeded expectations; his two assists in the Champions League semifinal prove it.

However, the left wing is one of the team's weakest areas. If Alejandro Balde doesn't suffer setbacks, he is the undisputed starter. His physical fragility has taken a toll on him throughout the season, resulting in Gerard Martín having more prominence than expected. Gerard has participated in 42 matches, totaling nearly 1,800 min. (1,800 minutes) of play, scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists.

In January, rumors emerged that Barça was interested in signing an established left-back with international experience. Alphonso Davies's name began to gain traction, but in the end, the Canadian ended up renewing with Bayern Munich. Hansi Flick wouldn't mind the arrival of another left-back, but not at any price, since he prioritizes the forward line and the goalkeeping position.

Jofre Torrents, the gem of La Masia

The homegrown footballer is set to be one of the major new faces of the preseason. So far, Balde's substitute has been Gerard Martín, who has performed well when draftedon. However, internally, it is acknowledged that as a long-term replacement, trust in Gerard isn't complete.

| Europa Press

This is where Jofre Torrents comes in, a left-back from the reserve team who has impressed the youth coaches with his commendable performances. Torrents, only 18 years old, has combined defensive solidity with a great ability to push forward in attack. Hansi Flick has already given his approval for Torrents to join the first team for preseason and ultimately increase competition in the position.

Healthy competition to improve the position

Hansi Flick believes that internal competition will be key to raising the level of the current left-backs. Jofre's emergence can raise Balde's level and give him rest minutes when deemed necessary. The German coach especially values competition within the group and considers it vital that no position is guaranteed.

Jofre Torrents's promotion strengthens Barça's commitment to its youth academy and the crucial developmental role of La Masia. Jofre Torrents is making a strong impression, and the club is very satisfied with the progress the left-back is making. Competition is on, and everything suggests that Jofre could be a name to watch for next season.