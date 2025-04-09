Confirmed, It's His Dream, He Only Wants to Go to Barça: New Partner for Frenkie de Jong

Barça is gradually recovering from its economic problems and, although it hasn't claimed victory yet, it already sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Those from the Ciudad Condal have returned to the top, and the results they are achieving are the perfect reflection of that. Under the orders of the new coach, the footballers are showing their best version.

Keeping the Barça DNA, Hansi Flick has managed to make the play more aggressive and counterattacks common. In fact, players like Frenkie de Jong have been reborn, and it seems that nothing and no one will stop them. The Dutchman is shining and will stay at the club for many more years, but he could also receive help in the form of a signing this very summer.

Frenkie de Jong and His Potential Teammate

Frenkie de Jong has been one of those who, without any doubt, has been talked about the most in recent months. The midfielder has a contract until 2026, and the board has been trying for a long time to get him to renew. Throughout the summer, the Dutchman stayed in the shadows and didn't speak publicly at any time.

Even so, it's known that Hansi counts on Frenkie de Jong at all costs and wants him on his team. He believes he can be a key piece in the project and is now giving him the necessary minutes. The midfielder is showing his best version, and everything points to him staying at Barça.

A couple of days ago, it was leaked that Frenkie de Jong has told his agent that he doesn't want to listen to other offers. His desire is to sign a new contract with Barça and be the first captain someday. His future seems to be defined, but he will have to earn his place, as Flick has requested the signing of Thomas Partey.

The Head-to-Head of Frenkie de Jong and Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Arsenal's midfielder, is having a very good season and has become indispensable. It's quite significant that he has 3 goals and 3 assists, considering he plays as a pivot. Additionally, he also knows how to perform as a right-back: he has already played 13 times in that position this year.

His signing would be at zero cost, since his contract with Arsenal expires this summer, and it seems he won't renew. Considering that Thomas Partey dreams of playing at Barça, if the conditions are optimal, he could land in the Ciudad Condal. His match yesterday against Real Madrid proves Flick right, who has requested his incorporation.

It's evident that Thomas Partey would offer characteristics that Barça currently doesn't have. He is a top-level defensive pivot, with a good touch on the ball and extremely physically powerful, capable of covering a lot of ground. Thomas and Frenkie could bring a lot of joy together at Camp Nou.