Regretful, La Masia's Gem Who Shone Before Gavi, Tells the Truth: 'i...'

La Masia has earned the right to be considered the cradle of great international soccer talents. Some of the best footballers in the history of Barça and the world in general have passed through its facilities. La Masia demonstrates the great work done in the lower categories to enhance those gems during their formative years.

One of Barça's main strengths is precisely the management and organization in the recruitment and training of players who have the potential to reach the first team. In this regard, the club's scouting network plays a decisive role in detecting the emergence of a gem in the national territory. The same coaches and observers have a crucial importance in the matches played every weekend.

La Masia has become a factory of great players for the first team where Leo Messi becomes the prime example. In Hansi Flick's current squad, various players stand out such as Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Gavi, or Lamine Yamal among others. Precisely, the Andalusian Gavi is one of the most talented and promising players to emerge from La Masia in recent times.

Gavi and His Debut with Barça

Gavi was signed in the 2015-2016 season at just 11 years old, joining Barça's lower categories. After several years of training at La Masia, the Sevillian signed his first professional contract in 2020. He went on to debut with the first team under Ronald Koeman against Getafe at Camp Nou in August 2021.

Meanwhile, he was drafted by Luis Enrique to play in the Nations League against Italy. Gavi became the youngest footballer to debut with the National Team at just 17 years old. Before Gavi's debut, Ilaix Moriba had debuted but did not have the Andalusian's luck, recently admitting his mistake in leaving Barça.

Ilaix Moriba Opens Up: I Made a Mistake Leaving Barça

Ilaix Moriba will never forget his debut with Barça's first team on January 21, 2021, the midfielder debuted in a Copa match against Cornellà. He did so well that he stayed, under Koeman he was a regular in the first team's drafts. He had everything to succeed but his renewal was thwarted and since then he has been wandering.

Ilaix Moriba has admitted, for the first time, that it was possibly a mistake to leave Barça but that he was under great pressure. His departure to Leipzig was marked by economic reasons, the transfer was made for 16M Euros, in Germany he failed to make a mark. Since then, Ilaix has been going through loan spells and currently plays for Celta de Vigo.