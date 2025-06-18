Barça admit that the rumors about Fermín López are true: 'He could leave for...'

Fermín López has surprised everyone with his rapid development. He went from playing in Primera Federación with Linares to competing in the Champions League semifinals with Barça in just two years. His career has taken off thanks to his great work ethic and his quality in the final third.

Although he didn't particularly stand out at La Masia, Fermín has taken advantage of every opportunity he's had. In his debut with the first team, during last summer's US tour, he scored a stunning goal against Real Madrid. Since then, his value has kept growing and today he's valued at €50 million.

| Europa Press

Fermín López, an impact sub hungry for more minutes

Despite his success, Fermín López is still fighting for a regular spot in Barça's starting eleven. He has been an effective impact sub for Hansi Flick, but he feels that he deserves more playing time. He knows that if he doesn't find it at Camp Nou, other clubs will be willing to offer him that opportunity.

That's why rumors about his departure have intensified. From Germany, Bayern Munich's interest has been confirmed, as they're looking for an attacking midfielder like Fermín. Florian Wirtz's rejection, as he went to Liverpool, has opened the door for Bayern to focus on Fermín López's talent to strengthen their squad.

Fermín López has already replied to Bayern Munich

Despite Bayern Munich's interest, Fermín has made a firm decision. The attacking midfielder has made it clear that he won't leave Barça, at least for now. Although the German offer is tempting, his priority is still to succeed at the Catalan club.

Fermín López's response shows his confidence that Hansi Flick will give him the chance to be a starter. Despite offers coming from top-level clubs like Bayern Munich, Fermín isn't willing to leave Barça at this moment. In his mind, his future is still at Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona has the best players and the Andalusian attacking midfielder knows that opportunities aren't always consistent. As the decisive months of the transfer market approach, the pressure on Fermín will increase. However, his focus remains clear: to keep fighting for his place in the first team and to show that his quality can be a key factor for Barça's future.