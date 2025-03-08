Confirmed, from Barça to PSG, Joan Laporta Can't and Authorizes His Move to Paris

Joan Laporta has several TOP objectives in mind for the next campaign, and the most important one is to regain financial stability. Laporta knows this is a key issue to be competitive in the transfer market. In recent years, he hasn't been able to carry out certain operations due to the economic situation of the Catalan club.

Another of Joan Laporta's wishes is for the team to return to playing at the new Camp Nou as soon as possible. Let's remember that its opening was scheduled for November 2024, but everything indicates that it won't be inaugurated until the next season. Aware of this, Laporta has decided to focus all his attention on the transfer market.

In this regard, the president of FC Barcelona is actively working on bringing in a prestigious '9' for the next season. Lewandowski is already 36 years old, so it's time to think about finding his replacement. However, what Joan Laporta didn't expect are the conditions that Newcastle has set to let Alexander Isak go, his great favorite.

Alexander Isak: An Impossible Task for Joan Laporta

Several names have been on Joan Laporta's table to strengthen the forward line next transfer market. Viktor Gyökeres, from Sporting Portugal, or Haaland himself, from City, have appeared as possible reinforcements. However, given the impossibility of making these additions due to their high cost, the name of Alexander Isak has gained strength.

The Swedish international is a familiar face in Spanish soccer, having had a successful stint at Real Sociedad. Then, in 2022, Newcastle acquired his services for a payment of 75M euros. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has become one of the best '9s' in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak is currently the third top scorer in the Premier League, only surpassed by Salah with 25 goals and Haaland with 20. His great performances have sparked the interest of several European clubs, including Barça. However, Newcastle is not willing to let their key player go at any price and will demand 170M for his transfer, forcing Joan Laporta to cancel his signing.

PSG Is Willing to Pay What Newcastle Asks for Alexander Isak

With the arrival of Luis Enrique to PSG's bench, things have radically changed for the French team. The Asturian prioritizes a solid and committed team over the individualities that previously characterized the Parisians.

In this regard, Luis Enrique, to Joan Laporta's dismay, has set his sights on Alexander Isak. To reduce the cost of the operation, PSG would be willing to offer some of its stars. Let's remember that Isak has a contract until 2028, so the Parisians need to find alternative formulas to lower the 170M that Newcastle is asking for.

In such a scenario, Joan Laporta knows he won't be able to compete with PSG's financial muscle. Barça's sports management will have to look for a new target for their offensive line.