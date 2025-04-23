Joan Laporta Kicks Him Out of Barça, Right Now He's a Nuisance: 'He's Neither Here nor Expected'

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, has been a key figure in the club's economic recovery in recent years. His management has managed to partially clean up the accounts, especially after the financial crisis that forced the sale of Messi. Despite the difficulties, Laporta has made difficult and often unpopular decisions to ensure the financial future of the Catalan team.

One of the main strategies has been to balance the budget through significant sales and salary cuts. Joan Laporta knows this summer will be crucial, and he is already clear that he will need to cash in to move forward with his plan. In this context, the president has seriously considered the departure of several heavyweights from the locker room.

| E-Noticies

Joan Laporta Makes a Move

Throughout the season, Joan Laporta has considered the departures of Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong. The Uruguayan was close to leaving the club in January, with Juventus showing interest, but the deal didn't materialize. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong still hasn't renewed his contract, which has also caused uncertainty.

However, Hansi Flick counts on both and has requested that they stay. A request that has forced Joan Laporta to change his preferences. Now, after carefully analyzing the squad and its possibilities, Laporta has decided to place Christensen on the market.

Christensen Says Goodbye

Andreas Christensen, who joined Barça in 2022, has been one of the least used players this season due to injuries. Although Christensen has a contract until 2026, he doesn't have the support of Hansi Flick. He has only played 26 minutes this season and, despite being recovered from his Achilles issues for weeks, he hasn't returned to play.

This lack of prominence has been enough for Joan Laporta to consider Christensen's departure, as FC Barcelona needs to generate income and free up space in the squad. In this regard, the Danish center-back, who still has a market in Saudi Arabia or the Premier League, could generate a significant amount of money for the club's coffers. The lack of playing time and the need for a squad adjustment make Christensen the ideal candidate to leave this summer.

Joan Laporta's decision is clear: Christensen, with his alarming lack of prominence, has become a hindrance for the club. Although his contract extends until 2026, Barça will seek his departure this summer, hoping to obtain a good amount of millions.