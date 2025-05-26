Ter Stegen's gesture to Women's Barça after the tough blow in Champions League: 'We are...'

Women's Barça came close to glory, but this time it wasn't meant to be. In the Champions League final held in Lisbon, the blaugranas fell 1-0 to Arsenal. It was an intense match, with the fans fully engaged, but neither their support nor the team's effort was enough to win the fourth Champions.

The players ended the match in tears, embracing with anger and sadness. They had fought until the end, but the title slipped away. This defeat hurts, yes, but it doesn't erase the spectacular path they have taken and, as they have shown before, they will return.

Sadness, but also pride

The images at the end were tough. Players embraced, some crying, others silent, but there was also pride. Because beyond the result, this team has once again shown that they are among the best in the world.

This time they didn't win, but they showed that Women's Barça is not a one-time thing, but a serious team, with talent, hard work, and a desire to keep growing. What is built with effort is not erased by a defeat.

Ter Stegen's message: unconditional support

Amid the sadness and silence, there was a gesture worth more than a thousand speeches. Marc-André ter Stegen, goalkeeper of Barça's men's first team, was one of the first to show his support for the players.

"It's not the ending we all desired, but the path they have taken has been magnificent. We are proud of this team. The best is yet to come!", he wrote on his social media.

Simple words, but very important. Because they come from someone who also knows what it is to win and lose with this jersey. And because they remind us of something essential: at Barça, everyone is in the same boat.

A loyal fanbase

Ter Stegen's message wasn't the only one; the fans rallied around the team. In the stadium, in the streets, and on social media, thousands of messages of encouragement accompanied the players. Many recognized the effort, the level shown throughout the season, and the pride they feel for this team.

Because Women's Barça is not just a group of footballers: it is a symbol of struggle, talent, and unity. They have changed the history of the club and women's soccer, and although they didn't win the title this time, the respect they have earned is not lost.

The Champions will have to wait, but Women's Barça has already made it clear that they will return. They have done it before and will do it again. With a squad full of talent, with a fanbase that never fails, and with the respect of the entire world.