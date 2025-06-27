Gerard Piqué calls Barça to ask for a big favor: Joan Laporta has already replied

Gerard Piqué has been one of the most important players in Barcelona's history. Together with Puyol, he formed one of the best center-back partnerships remembered in European soccer. Together, they won every possible title: Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey.

However, Gerard Piqué decided to hang up his boots relatively early. He did so halfway through the season to everyone's surprise, specifically on November 3, 2022. Since then, he has focused his energy on other areas of his life, especially in the business world.

Gerard Piqué's businesses

He was one of the main driving forces behind the company Kosmos, with which he acquired the rights to the Davis Cup in tennis. Although his venture in that sector didn't have the desired success, he quickly refocused his career on what he knows best: soccer.

Gerard Piqué created the Kings League, a tournament that has revolutionized the way soccer is consumed. He also bought FC Andorra, a modest club that has achieved great success in a very short time. This year, the team has been promoted again to the Second Division (currently Liga Hypermotion), which represents a new challenge for the former Barça footballer in his role as president.

As the top executive of Andorra, Gerard Piqué's goal is clear: to keep the club in professional soccer and turn it into a sports benchmark for the country. To achieve this, he knows he needs quality reinforcements. As usual for him, he hasn't hesitated to use his contacts.

Gerard Piqué calls Joan Laporta

A lifetime at Barça has left him with many contacts, and one of them is Joan Laporta. Gerard Piqué has called the Barça president to ask him for an important favor. Knowing that Barça Atlètic has been relegated to Segunda Federación, Piqué wants Andorra to be the testing ground for the new talents emerging from La Masia.

His proposal is simple: to welcome the club's most promising youngsters and give them minutes in a much more demanding competition. Joan Laporta has received the proposal with great enthusiasm, since he understands that the Barça reserve team, now in a lower division, can't guarantee the optimal competitive level for the best players. That's why he is open to closing a strategic alliance with Andorra.

If everything goes as expected, the first moves will take place this summer. Several Barça players could wear Andorra's jersey and continue developing under the guidance of a familiar face at the club. It's an operation that benefits everyone and, without a doubt, further strengthens the ties between Joan Laporta and Gerard Piqué.