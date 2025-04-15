Neither Gavi nor Fermín, First Targeted at Barça in Just 45 Minutes: Flick Already Knows

The second leg of the Champions League tie between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona is already underway. With Barça's 4-0 lead in the first leg, today's match should be a mere formality for the Catalans. Hansi Flick has decided to make several changes in his line-up to give some of his key players a rest.

Ronald Araújo has entered the defense, while Gavi and Fermín have taken the midfield alongside De Jong. However, in the offensive area, Flick has kept the starting trio of Raphinha, Lamine, and Lewandowski.

However, the first half has clearly been dominated by yellow. Dortmund has controlled the game and taken the lead thanks to a penalty. Although the score reflects only a small advantage for Dortmund, Barça is not playing well.

In this regard, there is one name that stands out as responsible for this poor performance: Pedri. Barça's playmaker started the match on the bench, and the team has felt his absence. His absence in the midfield has left a significant void.

When Pedri Is Absent, It's Noticeable

Gavi and Fermín, although they try, have not been able to impose the usual pace of play, and Pedri's absence is evident. Flick's decision to leave Pedri on the bench has been risky, especially considering the importance of the match.

Although Barça has a comfortable lead, the impression they are leaving in Dortmund is not the desired one. The Catalans need to improve in the second half, and Pedri's entry could be crucial to change the game's dynamics.

Flick's move to do without Pedri is a risk that, for now, is not yielding the desired results. However, the German coach still trusts his approach and his ability to take Barça to the next round of the Champions. But it's clear that Pedri's absence is making a difference in this match.