Confirmed, He Only Wants to Go to Barça, Pau Víctor, Sentenced: His Signing Costs 25M€

Pau Víctor excelled last season in Barça's reserve team, where he stood out as the top scorer in the category with 18 goals. His performances caught the club's attention, which decided to execute the purchase option from Girona for three million euros. With the preseason underway, the striker left a great impression and seemed destined to become Robert Lewandowski's natural replacement.

Pau Víctor's Role Has Diminished

However, as the matches progressed, his participation in the first team has been minimal. Hansi Flick has opted for other attacking options, and Pau Víctor has seen his role significantly reduced. Meanwhile, Lewandowski remains the offensive reference, but his age forces the club to look for a mid-term replacement.

In this scenario, the sports management led by Deco and Joan Laporta has intensified the search for a proven '9' who is willing to be a substitute. Additionally, the Catalan club's idea is that he can also take on the goal-scoring leadership in the coming years, once Lewandowski calls it quits.

Pau Víctor Already Knows Who Might Arrive

Among the names the club is considering, Jonathan David has become the most secure option. The offensive reference of Lille, who has already demonstrated his quality in Ligue 1 and international competitions, only wants to play for Barça. To prove it, he has rejected other offers from the Premier League in the hope that the Catalan club will attempt his transfer.

Jonathan David's contract ends this year, and his market value is 45 million, but his release price has been set at 25. Undoubtedly, a market opportunity that could be key to ensuring goals in the coming seasons. His profile fits Flick's play style, and his desire to wear the Barça jersey favors the operation.

A Problem for Pau Víctor?

Jonathan David's arrival could close the doors to Pau Víctor. The young player needs minutes to continue progressing, and his future will largely depend on the decision the club makes in the coming months. A loan to another LaLiga team could be an option to not hinder his development.

Meanwhile, Barça's sports planning continues. Deco and Laporta must assess whether to bet on Pau Víctor's growth or, on the contrary, accelerate the incorporation of Jonathan David. The competition in the forward line is assured, and the outcome of this situation will shape the future of the Catalan attack.