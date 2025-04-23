Confirmed, He Gets Fed Up with Barça and Signs for PSG: Top Offer, Goodbye Real Madrid

It's a reality: Women's Real Madrid have taken a step forward. This season, for the first time in history, they managed to defeat the all-powerful Barça in a league match. A milestone that shows the improvement of the white team.

However, the reality is that, no matter how much Madrid advances, Barça remains the team to beat in women's soccer. With more titles, more history, and a more solid squad, the Catalan team continues to lead the competition, and the gap still persists.

Olga Carmona, Anti-Culé to the Core

Within Real Madrid, one of the most representative players has been Olga Carmona, a captain who has always made clear her disdain for Barça.

| Europapress

On several occasions, Carmona has been critical of the Catalan team, even going so far as to state that she would never wear their jersey. Real Madrid seeks to equal and surpass Barça, but it still seems distant, as they haven't managed to keep up with their level consistently.

Olga Carmona's Farewell

Despite her statements and her love for Real Madrid, Olga Carmona has decided to change course. She won't go to Barça, but her future will no longer be in Madrid.

The 24-year-old footballer has received an irrefutable offer from PSG, according to Relevo. A club that, after a disappointing season, seeks to make a statement in Europe. The proposal is for a long contract, with financial conditions far above what Real Madrid offered her.

This move by PSG strengthens their squad and marks the beginning of a new stage for Carmona, key in Real Madrid's history.

A Hard Blow for Real Madrid

Olga Carmona's departure is undoubtedly a very hard blow for Real Madrid. Not only for what she brings on the field but for her character and leadership. Since her arrival in women's soccer, Olga has been key, with 183 matches, 28 goals, and 22 assists.

Her departure leaves a void, as she symbolizes the fight to equal Barça, a goal increasingly distant for Real Madrid.

Barça and PSG: A Possible Reunion in Europe

With her move to PSG, Olga Carmona will no longer face Barça in the league, a rival with whom she always had a marked rivalry. However, fate could reunite them again in the Champions League. If they advance, Carmona and Barça could meet in Europe, adding a new dimension to the rivalry with the ex-Madridist at PSG.