Burn to David Cid (Comuns) for complaining about climate change: 'And the plane to Hungary?'

Comuns have faced heavy criticism in recent hours for a new act of hypocrisy by participating in the Pride March in Budapest. Ada Colau and Jaume Asens went to question the policies of a sovereign country, but they've spent years staying silent about the persecution of homosexuality in Morocco or Palestine. However, their hypocrisy doesn't end there, since while they travel by plane, they complain about the expansion of Barcelona airport and climate change.

The deputy and spokesperson for Comuns in Parliament, David Cid, has criticized the environmental impact that the expansion of Barcelona-El Prat will have. To do so, he resorted to the usual alarmism about temperatures. "Eighty-six degrees Fahrenheit (30°C) as the low in Llançà and Portbou tonight," he said on X.

"Either we face the climate emergency or we'll roast alive," according to Cid. The deputy said that "no infrastructure that generates more CO2 emissions and more climate change makes any sense."

He said this precisely as his party's representatives were traveling by plane to Budapest. As expected, reactions didn't take long to appear.

Monumental clapback to David Cid

"How did you get to Budapest, by bike?" is the monumental clapback David Cid received. But that's not the only comment on his post. Many messages in the same vein recall the ecosocialist leaders' trip to Budapest.

The messages convey clear discontent. People are tired of these leaders giving lessons and imposing their obsessions while doing the exact opposite in their private lives. The ones who pay the price for their green policies are citizens with higher taxes, while they travel in top-level at the taxpayer's expense.

People ask David Cid if they went to Budapest by train, or if only the planes arriving in Barcelona pollute. "We're already paying the theft of the CO2 tax, do you still want more money for your vacations?"

They also criticize the Via Laietana renovation, which has caused a lot of controversy because it doesn't have a single tree.

"For example, like Via Laietana where you didn't plant a single damn tree? You're overflowing with cynicism, but now you're lacking common sense everywhere," says a user on X. The messages make it clear that Comuns aren't going through their best moment in terms of credibility.