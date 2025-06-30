'An endangered species flees Gaza': shock and mockery over TV3's latest news

TV3 has once again caused controversy with a news story about Mediterranean rays. The network published a headline that has left many users puzzled and others mocking it. "More rays on the coast, a species in danger that could be fleeing the bombs in Gaza." The post has reached nearly 84,000 views, and it's filled with comments criticizing the lack of seriousness in the information.

Many users quickly showed their disbelief, with some even making absurd comparisons and taking it humorously. "This year, my cats have more fleas, I thought it was because of the rain, but maybe they're also fleeing the bombs in Gaza." This irony has reflected widespread discontent, with many other comments lamenting the network's informational quality:

At the center of the controversy is TV3's approach, which has shifted attention away from more urgent problems to focus on secondary anecdotes. Over the past few years, the network's editorial line has been criticized for giving excessive relevance to marginal or even irrelevant topics. This time, the story about rays in danger of extinction, a natural phenomenon that had already been observed in previous years, was linked without further justification to the political situation in Gaza.

| RTVE

They are only migrating

The criticism intensified when a user decided to ask the artificial intelligence Grok if it was true that the rays were fleeing the bombs in Gaza. The answer was a simple "no," which added more ridicule to the situation. In addition, the AI gave a more plausible explanation for the animal's presence on the beaches of the western Mediterranean.

"Observations suggest that their presence is part of the natural migration during March and April, driven by factors such as food availability and ocean currents. Historical data show regular catches in Gaza during these months, even before the current conflict. Although the conflict causes environmental damage, there are no studies directly linking these impacts to changes in the rays' behavior."