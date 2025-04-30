Xavier García Albiol Reports the Occupation of 22 Apartments in Badalona During the Blackout

The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, has reported on his social media the occupation of more than twenty homes during the night of the Great Blackout. Albiol has taken the opportunity to once again deliver a strong message about the occupation.

Security was one of the major concerns of the citizens and authorities due to the lack of electricity. Badalona is a city especially affected by the problem of occupation and crime. Regular criminals took advantage of the national emergency to commit their misdeeds.

| ACN

"Tonight, taking advantage of the darkness, there were heartless individuals who dedicated themselves to occupying apartments in different neighborhoods of our city." This is how the video begins in which the mayor explains what happened. The municipal government immediately activated a special operation to proceed with the eviction of those apartments.

The operation was formed by Guàrdia Urbana and Mossos d'Esquadra, accompanied by the councilors of Anti-Occupation and Citizen Security. The officers went apartment by apartment to evict the homes, "because in Badalona we are against occupation."

Xavier García Albiol has once again reminded that "occupation causes problems of incivility, coexistence, and crime." He has once more pointed to President Pedro Sánchez's Government for "defending a law that protects criminals." He has promised that as long as the laws don't change, Badalona's city council will continue fighting against the occupiers.

The Problem of Occupation in Catalonia

The case of Badalona has not been the only one, as in other parts of Spain, criminals have taken advantage of the blackout to occupy. However, the case of Badalona stands out due to its magnitude: 22 apartments occupied in a single night.

Albiol is leading the fight against occupation in Catalonia alongside other mayors like the one from Figueres, Jordi Masquef, from Junts. Additionally, other mayors like the one from Martorell, also from Junts, refuse to register the occupiers. The movement against occupation continues to grow in Catalonia, where 42% of all squatting in Spain occurs.

In parallel, legislative changes are beginning to take place to speed up evictions and better protect property owners. The Great Blackout has once again highlighted this serious problem affecting coexistence and security in many neighborhoods of Catalonia.