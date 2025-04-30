Video | Shocking Robbery by a Maghrebi of a Tourist Couple in Barcelona

Despite all the emergency plans implemented, Barcelona remains in the hands of repeat offenders. The images exclusively accessed by E-Notícies show the concerning degradation of security in the Catalan capital.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The images show the exact moment when the thief snatches the chain from a tourist walking with their partner. It happened yesterday afternoon on Roger de Llúria Street, in the central Eixample neighborhood. Three North Africans followed a tourist couple, and two of them kept watch while the other committed the theft.

The thief used a simple technique frequently repeated by foreign repeat offenders in Barcelona. They approached the couple with any excuse and took advantage of a moment of distraction to snatch the chain.

Barcelona, a Bottomless Pit

The city that once amazed the world as a hub of modernity and prosperity is today a bottomless pit of crime and incivility. Barcelona is already listed in the guide of the most dangerous capitals in Europe. Most of the thefts are committed by repeat offenders, who benefit from the impunity offered by the system.

It is the result of years of neglect of the city under the government of Ada Colau. Generalitat and the city council have launched several operations to reduce crime. But the levels of insecurity are so high that the officers are overwhelmed.

Police commanders try to convey an optimistic view, pointing to a gradual decrease in crimes. But police officers who patrol daily deny it and warn that the situation is much worse than reported.

Tourists Are an Easy Target

Tourists, like the victims in this video, are an easy target for repeat offenders. Several travel portals already warn tourists of the danger posed by Barcelona. They recommend being careful with bag thefts, pickpockets, and car thefts, and "being vigilant in tourist places, beaches, and public transport."

Videos like the one accessed by this outlet show the impunity with which these criminals act, knowing that nothing will happen to them. That's why more and more citizens are starting to organize to act on their own (citizen patrols).