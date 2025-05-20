Criticism of Comuns after requesting urgent changes in DGAIA

The scandals within the DGAIA (General Directorate of Child and Adolescent Care) have gained momentum. The Audit Office uncovered months ago the irregularities committed when the agency was under ERC's control. But it wasn't until the child prostitution scandal that the current government partners reacted.

| Europa Press

PSC and Comuns have blocked the investigation in Parliament for months alongside ERC. When the scandal broke, they pushed for an investigation commission. The opposition accuses the government partners of covering for each other.

Comuns deputy David Cid appeared today in Parliament to review current events. He also addressed this controversy.

"We want the investigation commission to be launched immediately, and that it serves for a real transformation of the DGAIA," he commented. He insisted on his "constructive will." Cid emphasized that "we will not contribute to a back-and-forth, but rather advance in a total transformation of the model."

Comuns propose "shifting from a center-focused model to a family foster care model." Jéssica Albiach will ask the President of the Generalitat about this case tomorrow. But this deepens the feeling that Comuns do not want to clash with a priority partner like ERC.

David Cid's appearance has sparked many criticisms on social media.

Criticism of Comuns for their position

The comments criticize ERC's partners for reacting late and poorly to the scandal. "Now that it has been exposed, everyone wants to investigate," they say. Also that "investigation commissions are useless" and what is needed is a "judicial investigation."

"More and more setups, and the citizens paying. No commissions, resignations and judges," one points out. "You vetoed the investigation recently and now a commission of friends, you're cynics," says another.

"You pull commissions out of thin air like they're churros and each commission is paid by citizens with our taxes," they criticize. There are many comments calling Comuns and their partners "cowards." They accuse them of covering for each other and setting up a sham commission so that everything comes to nothing.

They also reproach them for blaming the far right for bringing out the scandal. There are many adjectives like thieves, corrupt, and shameless. "You have stolen with the DGAIA and now you want to steal with the investigation commission," they criticize.