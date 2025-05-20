The investiture partners are fighting: Govern points to ERC over DGAIA

Junts is trying to take the initiative with the DGAIA scandals affecting ERC and indirectly their partners PSC and Comuns. First, they got ahead with the proposal for an investigation commission after the abuses of a minor under the Generalitat's guardianship were uncovered. This Tuesday, they brought a motion to Parliament to demand explanations from the Govern about the management of the Department of Social Rights.

| Parlament

Junts deputy Ennatu Domingo stated that "the Directorate General for Child and Adolescent Care is failing in its goal to protect the most vulnerable." She recalled that the agency has 20,000 minors at risk of social exclusion under its care. "We will be firm in auditing the DGAIA and will demand the necessary changes for its comprehensive transformation."

Additionally, Junts criticized the Govern for ignoring the recommendations of the Sindicatura a few months ago and now jumping on the bandwagon of the investigation commission. They reiterated that "the situation is very serious" and asked the Govern for "speed" in providing answers.

Junts recalled the serious irregularities in the DGAIA when it was led by ERC. Such as extending service contracts without any signature formalizing their continuity. Or using the emergency procedure to frequently extend contracts without any justification.

As the Sindicatura pointed out at the time, Domingo recalled that neither the pandemic nor the 155 justify the mismanagement in the DGAIA.

The counselor points to ERC

Counselor Mònica Martínez appeared in Parliament to acknowledge "management defects, alleged irregularities, and structural problems." But she also blamed her predecessors in the position.

Martínez claims that the DGAIA "has not adapted to the population growth and changing challenges." She made it clear that "it's not something from four days ago, it's something from at least a decade ago." Thus, she clearly points to ERC, which managed the DGAIA from 2016 to 2024.

The counselor also said that the minors under DGAIA's care have increased by 84% over these ten years, from 8,600 to 14,400. She did not clear up doubts about why the general director was dismissed six months after being appointed. But she promised structural changes.

Mònica Martínez announced that in the coming days they will present a radical transformation plan for the DGAIA, on which "we have been working for months." She claims to have done everything possible after the scandal, such as opening a file, appearing, and offering to be a private prosecutor. She also took credit for requesting an investigation commission.

Every man for himself

The Junts deputy warned that they will not participate in any farce to cover each other's shame. She was referring to the investigation commission promoted by ERC, PSC, and Comuns. Junts accuses the Govern and its partners of having promoted the commission in the wake of Junts's request.

The reality is that the Govern has arrived late and poorly, because for months they were blocking the investigation in Parliament along with ERC and Comuns. The same has happened with public media and subsidized press. They only reacted when it was inevitable, and now they are trying to save their own interests.