Why Is the Transfer of Immigration Powers to the Generalitat a Danger?

The Generalitat of Catalonia will assume responsibilities in immigration following the agreement reached this week by Junts and PSOE. The truth is that the agreement contains many uncertainties. In fact, it could even end up being just a piece of paper because members of the Spanish government have already appeared saying they will veto the agreement in Congress.

Beyond whether or not the transfer of immigration responsibilities is finally carried out, in this video I will explain the dangers that this agreement entails. An agreement that, given the current situation, is more negative than positive for Catalonia.