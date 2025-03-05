Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
Hundreds of people remain gathered along the Rio Grande, on the border between Mexico and the United States
PSOE-Junts pact for the Generalitat to assume immigration responsibilities | Camara Europa Press
POLITICS

Why Is the Transfer of Immigration Powers to the Generalitat a Danger?

Catalonia, woke paradise and land of 'We want to welcome,' will be able to manage various aspects related to immigration

by

Arnau Borràs

The Generalitat of Catalonia will assume responsibilities in immigration following the agreement reached this week by Junts and PSOE. The truth is that the agreement contains many uncertainties. In fact, it could even end up being just a piece of paper because members of the Spanish government have already appeared saying they will veto the agreement in Congress.

Beyond whether or not the transfer of immigration responsibilities is finally carried out, in this video I will explain the dangers that this agreement entails. An agreement that, given the current situation, is more negative than positive for Catalonia.

➡️ Politics

More posts: