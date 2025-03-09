Geert Wilders, Threatened With Death by Islamism 'for Telling the Truth'

Geert Wilders became the sensation of European politics in November 2023 after sweeping the Dutch elections. His victory was due to the failure of the security and immigration policies of Mark Rutte's conservative government.

Many people first learned about Geert Wilders then. However, he has been warning about the consequences of mass immigration in the Netherlands since the 1990s.

Wilders has become one of the most tenacious leaders of the new European right. This has brought him many threats, like the ones he just received and reported on X. "They want to kill me because I tell the truth about Islam and its prophet, and by threatening me, they prove I'm right," he stated.

He also said that "Pakistan is full of fanatics and medieval religious lunatics." The Dutch leader attached images of a man making threats in Arabic with Geert Wilders's image.

His post has accumulated thousands of messages of support and against radical Islamism as the main security threat in Europe.

Geert Wilders's Truth About Islam

Geert Wilders forged his particular vision of Islam when he was a foreign affairs advisor to Frits Bolkestein, leader of a conservative party. After many trips to Middle Eastern countries like Iran, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and Israel, he became convinced of the incompatibility between the West and Islam. Bolkenstein also had a great influence on him, as he was the first politician to warn about the consequences of mass immigration, especially Muslim immigration.

His increasingly radical position led him in 2004 to break with the party to found his own formation. His statements about Islam cost him several accusations of incitement to hatred by the justice system. Although many have labeled him as far-right, he explicitly distanced himself from leaders like Marine Le Pen or Jörg Haider for a long time.

He declares himself a radical liberal who challenges the Dutch political system from its roots. He believes it only serves a political caste that has promoted cultural relativism contrary to the interests of citizens for years.

For years, he has characterized Islam as a political-religious system rooted in violence, intolerance, and retrograde values. For Wilders, Islam is the opposite of Western civilization, which carries modernity. He is known for his very harsh rhetoric, which doesn't hesitate to equate Islam with jihadism, misogyny, and homophobia.

His discourse has been as radical as his proposals, including closing mosques, censoring the Quran, and banning the Islamic veil. His position has made him a target of Islamic essentialism.

A Real Threat

Unfortunately, radical Islamism has previously fulfilled its death threats in the Netherlands. In 2004, a young Dutchman of Moroccan parents shot and killed filmmaker Theo Van Gogh on an Amsterdam street. He had previously been threatened with death for his radical criticism of Islam.

Geert Wilders himself was the target of a foiled assassination attempt. The police intercepted two armed terrorists who planned to attack the ultranationalist leader and another deputy from his party. Since then, he has limited his public appearances to the maximum and always carries a large state-designated escort.