Why doesn't the Catalan press talk about Javier Milei anymore?

Since Javier Milei became the president of Argentina, the subsidized Catalan press quickly expressed their rejection of his political figure. Initially, many media outlets aligned with separatism and sectors of the Catalan establishment labeled him as "far-right," "ultra," and "radical." However, over time, the intensity of these criticisms has notably decreased, and the media silence about the Argentine president is increasingly evident.

When Milei won the elections, the rejection in Catalonia was immediate. Media linked to Junts per Catalunya, like ElNacional, and figures close to former president Carles Puigdemont, such as Josep Alay, did not hide their disapproval. Even Generalitat, through its spokesperson Patrícia Plaja, described Milei's victory as "bad news."

The Argentine vice president, Victoria Villarruel, was also the target of criticism, especially for her statements against the Catalan separatism process. At that time, official sectors labeled her as "Catalanophobic" and rejected any possible alliance between Milei's government and the Catalan authorities.

| Europa Press

Milei's economic successes

Nevertheless, the harsh campaign against Milei has been losing strength due to the results his administration is achieving in Argentina. After years of economic crisis, uncontrolled inflation, and growing poverty, the South American country is beginning to show clear signs of recovery. This shift has caused a different perception, which has also impacted the Catalan media sphere.

The most recent economic data reflect a substantial improvement. Argentina has reduced its monthly inflation from 23% in December 2023 to just 2.8% in April 2025. This reduction has been key to stopping the decline in real wages and allowing their recovery. Confidence in the economy has increased, which translates into significant growth in key sectors like real estate and automotive.

In March 2025, real estate transactions increased by 40.6%, marking the highest figure since 2007. In the automotive sector, sales of second-hand vehicles reached record levels, with a growth of 16.7% compared to the previous year.

| Europa Press

This recovery is the direct result of an economic policy oriented toward fiscal stability and credit reactivation. Milei's government has achieved a budget surplus, which has allowed for a reduction in interest rates and breaking a vicious cycle of public debt. The normalization of the financial market has facilitated access to loans and boosted domestic consumption.

In light of these indicators, the Catalan press has opted for a lower profile. The vehement criticisms at the beginning have transformed into a silence that some interpret as a tacit acknowledgment of the economic advances. Meanwhile, Milei's acceptance among Argentines residing in Spain remains strong, with percentages exceeding 60% in cities like Barcelona.