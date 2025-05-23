A dozen 'menas' escape and wreak havoc in Piera with sticks and knives.

Centers for unaccompanied foreign minors are often a source of problems for the surrounding neighbors. This is a taboo topic that the political and media establishment tries to silence. But more and more cases are exposing the coexistence problems these centers generate.

| Europa Press

The events that occurred in Piera (Anoia, province of Barcelona) bring the debate back to the table. According to El Caso, a dozen of these minors escaped from the center and attempted to assault several young people from the town. They were armed with sticks and knives.

It is not the first time that the residents of a locality have been threatened by groups of young foreigners. This same week we learned that three minors have terrified the residents of Dosrius (Barcelona). Also recently families from Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, in Barcelona, requested the closure of a center due to the problems it generates.

Serious incident with minors in Piera

The residents of Piera witnessed an impressive police deployment in the town center yesterday afternoon. Mossos officers were alerted to the presence of a violent group of unaccompanied foreign minors. They had escaped from the center and were threatening the town's young people with sticks and knives.

The day before, they had a fight with these young people and returned to settle scores. The fight occurred between minors residing in the Piera shelter and young people from the locality. The residents made several calls to 112, and a large Mossos unit was deployed to ensure order and safety.

The center's workers confirmed that twelve minors had escaped to the center to cause trouble. In the video images, several vans and riot police officers can be seen escorting the minors back to the center.

Constant problems

This fight has not been an isolated case. The residents claim that these supervised minors, all of them Maghrebis, have been causing problems in the town for weeks. Some young people from the town, fed up, decided to stand up and confront the aggressors on Wednesday.

This Thursday, the minors escaped from the center seeking revenge, but the Mossos intervened before the fight broke out. After returning the minors to the center, they kept the police presence to prevent new altercations. Now a tense calm reigns in the locality, but the residents claim to be fed up, and tensions are high.