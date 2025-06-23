Who is Montse Mínguez, the Catalan chosen by Sánchez as PSOE's number three

Catalonia gains influence in PSOE's new organizational chart, reconfigured by President Pedro Sánchez to withstand the difficult situation. The secretary general held an urgent meeting on Friday at Moncloa with Salvador Illa, in an encounter surrounded by secrecy. It was there that the PSC's secretary general and President Pedro Sánchez's trusted man suggested the name of Montse Mínguez to take over PSOE's organization secretariat.

| Europa Press

Montse Mínguez is a member of the Federal Executive, secretary of Labor and Social Economy, and secretary of the socialist group in Congress. President Sánchez chose her to lead, together with Cristina Narbona, PSOE's transition team until the federal committee convened on July 5. President Sánchez now selects her to take Santos Cerdán's position, in an ambitious reshuffle to calm the waters.

Although there was speculation about a possible replacement of Salvador Illa in PSOE's general secretariat, President Pedro Sánchez would have ultimately ruled out leaving his post. After confirming that there won't be a rebellion from the barons, President Sánchez would have decided to carry out an internal revolution to remain at the head of the party. In this context, the selection of Montse Mínguez fits, a Catalan with a tough profile for an especially complicated moment.

From PSC to the top of Ferraz

Montse Mínguez, a 49-year-old from Lleida, began her political career in 2003 as a councilor in Lleida's city hall. She was first deputy spokesperson and second deputy mayor, and then councilor for Economy and Resources, first deputy mayor, and spokesperson for the socialist municipal group. She grew under the wing of Àngel Ros and Fèlix Larrosa, two heavyweights of Catalan socialism over the past two decades in Catalonia.

Mínguez's rise in PSOE's hierarchy began with her selection to head PSOE's lists in Lleida in the 2019 general elections. Mínguez secured her seat as a socialist deputy in Congress, which she would renew in the following elections. Her loyalty to President Pedro Sánchez was rewarded, as the socialist secretary general appointed her secretary general of the parliamentary group.

| PSC

In this position, Mínguez has built a close bond with Patxi López and has become strong in the hard core of Sanchismo. In the 2021 federal congress, she was appointed secretary of Labor and Economy. Her rise in Ferraz culminates with her selection as the new organization secretary.

A tough profile for a difficult moment

No one misses the difficulty of the selection, after the corruption scandals of the last two organization secretaries (José Luis Ábalos and Santos Cerdán). President Pedro Sánchez has chosen someone he trusts most, but also with a tough profile. It's clear that his intention is to go to war with PP, and Mínguez is the ideal profile for that.

Just take a look at her X account to see that the socialist from Lleida is up for the challenge. Her wall is full of retweets of President Pedro Sánchez and messages defending the secretary general and the party. Her activity accelerated from Friday the 13th, when the alleged involvement of Santos Cerdán in the Koldo and Ábalos corruption scheme broke out.

Since then, she hasn't stopped tweeting and retweeting about PP's corruption. Mínguez acts as a transmission belt for PSOE's talking points based on one idea, which is that, unlike the conservatives, the socialists act forcefully in the face of corruption. "We're so different! I'm very proud of how my party acts when there's a whiff of corruption. Can you say the same?" she told PP's spokesperson Jaime Olano just 24 hours ago.