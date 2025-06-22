VIDEO | 'L'altra cara' podcast: What they're hiding from you about rent regulation

Chapter 2 of "L'altra cara," the podcast that tells you the other side of current political events. The one the regime's media don't tell you about. The one the system and its subsidized press don't want you to know.

In this second chapter, we talk about what they're hiding from you regarding the supposed success of rent price regulation in Catalonia. We also discuss the latest developments in the "PSOE case" plot and the first poll published after the UCO report that implicates the socialist leadership in alleged corruption cases. In addition, there's a new example of the absurdity of the exclusion zones in Parliament and the Catalan oasis formed by the system's parties in Catalonia. Finally, we have a good time with Octavio Cortés.