VIDEO | A well-known Spanish actor speaks out against insecurity in neighborhoods

In Spain, where political correctness and cancel culture prevail, it's difficult to see well-known figures give brave opinions on topics like insecurity or immigration. That's why Nacho Guerreros's video has made such an impact. Known for his role as Coque in La Que Se Avecina, the actor from La Rioja who lives in Madrid has denounced the situation in many neighborhoods in Spain.

The actor warns at the beginning that "he had many doubts about whether to post this video or not." He explains that he has been living in the Tirso de Molina area since 1999. "The neighbors and business owners in the area have experienced a dramatic decline in the neighborhood, along with a level of public insecurity that is unsustainable," he states.

He says that the police presence "is not enough," and he appeals to local, regional, and national governments to take action. He asks "that they look out for the neighbors and business owners who suffer every day from the thefts committed by these groups of people who are here to do harm."

He exclaims that "he doesn't want this for his neighborhood, he doesn't want it for his city, and he doesn't want it for his country." He warns that citizens "are defenseless in the face of this barbarity that's happening." He hopes "that he doesn't offend anyone," but he reiterates that "we need to stop this."

When someone as publicly relevant as Nacho Guerreros speaks with such frankness, it helps to bring the problem to light. His voice and social media amplify a situation that is usually hidden by mainstream media. Mass immigration and insecurity have become the main concerns of Spanish citizens.

Nacho Guerreros's denunciation has had a great impact on social media. Several X accounts have shared the video, which has gone viral within hours. Many citizens have left their comments, applauding the actor's words.

"It's a step, no doubt, and a brave step, knowing the ideological slant that eats away at his professional field." That's the opinion of journalist Rubén Pulido. His assessment is shared by many other X users, who state that "progressives are starting to desert en masse in the face of reality."

"It's an important step forward," says another user. "Many people who used to defend this situation are realizing it's a mistake. Most are suffering from hotspots of insecurity and danger in their neighborhoods." The message "we are waking up" is repeated often.