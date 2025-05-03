Wave of Robberies Puts Residents of a Maresme Municipality on Alert

Concern is growing among the residents of Sant Cebrià de Vallalta, a municipality in Alt Maresme, which in recent weeks has been the scene of a series of home burglaries, many of them with the owners inside.

Residents of developments such as Vistamar, Castellar d’Índies, Can Domènech, Can Bartomet, and Can Palau state that they live "in constant fear" and report an alarming increase in crime in the area. "We no longer feel safe even while we sleep," they assert in a statement released by the Neighborhood Association. The collective account reflects growing unrest and a sense of institutional neglect.

In response to this situation, the residents have called for a demonstration this Sunday, April 27, coinciding with the 24th edition of the Strawberry Fair, one of the municipality's most emblematic events. The protest is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in the urban center of Sant Cebrià de Vallalta and aims to highlight the urgency of the problem to residents, visitors, and institutional representatives.

The main objective: to demand an immediate reinforcement of the Local Police, especially in the developments, where 65% of the municipality's population lives.

Structural Insecurity: Burglaries, Squatting, and Drug Trafficking

Beyond home burglaries, residents also warn of illegal squatting, vandalism, vehicle thefts, and, in some cases, the appearance of marijuana plantations and drug labs in occupied homes. In a recent operation, more than 4,000 plants were seized, and 11 people were arrested.

According to the residents, these situations are not isolated incidents but the result of a chronic lack of resources in security and surveillance, especially during nights and holiday periods when the police force is insufficient.

In their statement, the residents demand concrete measures: more police officers, investments in basic infrastructure, and the development of a specific security plan for the municipality's developments. "We don't want to live in fear in our own homes. We are not second-class citizens. It's time for the administrations to take responsibility," the organizers conclude.