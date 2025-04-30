Police Officers in Catalonia Send a 'Clear Message' After Recent Disturbances

The brutal violence unleashed in the streets of the La Mariola neighborhood in Lérida on Sunday has once again raised alarms. The disturbances in Salt, Mataró, and now Lérida alert the authorities.Concern grows over the loss of control of public order in entire neighborhoods, where they have completely lost respect for authority.

| SAP-SME-FEPOL

These incidents occur alongside a clear surge in violence against the police. In 2024, according to data from the Department of the Interior, 2,550 attacks against law enforcement officers were recorded. This is 47% more than five years ago, and 2025 is on track for a record.

The street battle last Sunday in the dangerous La Mariola neighborhood left six officers injured, several with open wounds and one with a fracture. It all started with a tumultuous fight between Gypsies and Moroccans. When the police tried to intervene, the violence turned against the officers, who were attacked with stones, sticks, and iron bars.

Something similar happened in the Font de la Pòlvora neighborhood in Girona in June of last year. A war between Gypsy clans led to attacks against the police. In Salt and Mataró, the origin of the violence was the arrest of two foreigners when they attempted to occupy some homes.

Police unions have spoken out about the increase in these types of situations. The officers have warned of a situation that is not isolated and is related to the complicity of certain political sectors with the violent for years. In response, they have said that a "clear message" must be sent to regain control of public order.

Police Unions' Statement

The Autonomous Police Union (SAP-FEPOL) and the Mossos d'Esquadra Union (SME-FEPOL) have issued a forceful statement. They have "firmly" condemned the incidents that occurred in La Mariola. They warn that these events are "increasingly frequent" and point to the underlying problem.

"The discrediting of police work encouraged by certain social sectors and policies is the main cause," they point out. They ask "how long will we have to endure injuries to our officers without consequences for those responsible."

They insist that "unfortunately, the policies imposed by our political leaders have their consequences." They regret that "injuring a police officer is practically free." They denounce that in recent years "the legal defense of our police officers has not been guaranteed."

"The lack of consequences for all those who violate the law protecting citizen security makes everything part of an explosive cocktail," they add. According to these unions, 80% of the reports expire or lapse. They remind that "those who pay the direct consequences are the thousands of police officers who go out day after day to work on the streets of Catalonia."

No Arrests

These unions believe that a "very clear" message must be sent, and that is that events like those in La Mariola can't go unpunished. "It is essential that the police in this country do not feel alone in fulfilling their duties," they conclude.

The reality is that more than 48 hours after the disturbances, there have been no arrests. The police have confirmed that an investigation is underway, but it is unknown if they have been able to identify the perpetrators. Once again, media and political silence prevails in the face of events that generate discomfort due to the stigmatization of certain groups.

These same unions warned after the incidents in Salt that the situation was out of control and that it was only the tip of the iceberg. Weeks later, the riots occurred in Mataró, and now in Lérida.