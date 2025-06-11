Vox warns Josep Rull with the courts over the exclusion zone in parliament

Parliament of Catalonia has reviewed the first year of the current legislative term through a video. The video begins with the election of Josep Rull as president of the chamber, and Raquel Sans as vice president. It then recalls episodes such as the investiture debate and reviews the laws that have been passed.

Parliament has passed six laws, five of which were introduced by parliamentary groups and one by the Government:

Law for the creation of the agricultural and livestock fund: PSC Law on the taxation of Hard Rock: ERC and Comuns Law amending the law against acoustic pollution: Junts, ERC, PP, Comuns, and CUP Law amending the law for the promotion of peace: PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP Law amending the law on foreign action: ERC Law amending the law of the municipal charter of Barcelona: Government

Parliament also mentions the approval of 14 decree laws, the last three of which are credit supplements with extended budgets. In this first year, 24 plenary sessions and 15 control sessions have been held, in which the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has answered more than 120 questions. Two monographic plenary sessions have been held, one at the request of Junts on the emergency system and another at the request of ERC, Comuns, and CUP on the collapse of Rodalies.

President of Parliament, Josep Rull, has highlighted the launch of a "modernizing agenda" in Parliament. However, he has avoided discussing the most controversial issue, the censorship of part of the parliament under the pretext of "hate speech."

Vox threatens to take him to court

Vox has used Parliament's promotional video to once again denounce the censorship they experience in the Catalan chamber. Ignacio Garriga's party has directly threatened legal action "for violating the right of representation of more than 300,000 Catalans."

Vox claims that the leaders of the chamber have been blocking all the bills they present for a year. The party asserts itself and calls for "more democracy." Vox, along with Aliança Catalana, is being subjected to a cordon sanitaire by the rest of the parties (except PP) to hinder their parliamentary work.

The parties of the cordon sanitaire went a step further with the creation of a study commission on hate crimes in the chamber. The president of the chamber, Josep Rull, has systematically interrupted deputies such as Ignacio Garriga and Sílvia Orriols. However, he did not intervene when the CUP deputy encouraged attacks on the police in Salt.