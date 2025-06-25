Vox will propose in parliament banning the Islamic veil in Catalonia

The Islamic veil is a controversial issue that divides Catalan society and politics. For some, it is a cultural trait and its prohibition would violate the essential right to religious freedom. For others, however, it is an instrument of women's submission that can't be tolerated in an advanced Western society.

The issue reached Parliament last month with a motion from Aliança Catalana and Vox that proposed banning the veil in public spaces. The motion was rejected by PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP.

Vox is making another attempt by presenting a resolution proposal to ban this attire in public spaces in Catalonia. The proposal will be debated and processed in the Institutional Affairs Committee.

Vox resolution proposal

Through this resolution, Vox is requesting an institutional declaration stating that the Islamic veil is an "attack against the essential rights of women." They are extending this to "any other Islamic attire or clothing."

For Vox, these garments are "incompatible with our identity, culture, customs, and traditions."

Ignacio Garriga's party proposes to "promote its prohibition in public buildings and spaces, both open and closed." This includes "schools, universities, hospitals, sports facilities, and playgrounds."

In addition, Vox will request to "punish Islamic practices that violate the essential rights and dignity of women." They will propose "sanctions and penalties," and the "suspension of nationality" for those who force women or girls to wear the veil. The proposal includes "guaranteeing equality between men and women, and cultural integration and respect for one's own traditions."

Vox offensive against Islamization

In its resolution proposal, Vox points to the "failure" of the multicultural model and the open-door policy promoted for years in Catalonia by the left and the pro-separatism movement. According to Ignacio Garriga's party, this has brought insecurity, loss of identity, and the degradation of public services.

They claim that "citizens are the main victims of these pull-effect policies." According to the resolution, "ordinary Spaniards see how their lifelong neighborhoods become hostile places where crime runs rampant."

Vox warns that one of the main victims of Islamization are women. They recall that "Islamic essentialism involves educational exclusion, the proliferation of forced marriages, genital mutilation, and the imposition of the niqab or burka." They also find it "striking" that "those who proclaim themselves defenders of women are the same ones who allow the massive arrival of cultures incompatible with women's rights."

Vox is carrying out an offensive against Islamization in Catalonia. It is the main topic on their political agenda and they have already submitted several proposals and motions on this issue. Meanwhile, they have been promoting the "return ticket" campaign for some time and advocating for the end of Islamization to restore safety in neighborhoods.

Doomed to failure

The resolution proposal is doomed to failure because PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP use their majority to defeat these motions. Left-wing parties reject the idea that immigration is a problem and accuse Vox and Aliança Catalana of racism. Junts does acknowledge that there is a problem, but refuses to address it with "hate speech."

That's why it is foreseeable that these parties will vote against the resolution proposal and that it will not succeed. However, Vox and Aliança Catalana are managing, with these motions, to set the political agenda in Catalonia and open up public debate.