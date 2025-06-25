The Generalitat confirms an E-Notícies exclusive about the murder of Núria López

Generalitat has proven us right. A year ago, E-Notícies was the first media outlet that dared to say, exclusively, that Generalitat had a significant part of the responsibility in Nuria's murder.

Do you remember Nuria's case? She was the cook at Mas de Enric prison who was murdered while working by an inmate. This inmate had a criminal record for having killed another woman with a knife. However, he had access to the kitchen knives with which he ended Nuria's life.

All of this happened because of a series of negligent acts, possible preferential treatment for the murderer, protocols that weren't properly followed, etc. In short, a series of irregularities that we at E-Notícies published exclusively.

Now, more than a year later, Generalitat has acknowledged what we published and what Esquerra's government and the Justice Department, then headed by Gemma Ubasart, denied so strongly. It's nothing other than admitting that there were deficiencies in the penitentiary system and that they are responsible for what happened on that fateful March 13, 2024. That's why they will compensate Nuria's family with €40,000.

Yes, €40,000. Although obviously no amount will serve to compensate for Nuria's loss, it's striking that two years ago Generalitat compensated the family of an inmate who was murdered in prison by another inmate with €600,000, and now, in contrast, will pay only €40,000 to Nuria's family.

The fact that we were the first media outlet to publish that Generalitat was responsible for Nuria's murder and that we've now been proven right is the least important thing. What matters is that a bit of justice is done, even if it's just a little. I'm also telling you this because, as usual, they've tried to hide this information from you as much as possible.

The news that Generalitat admitted their responsibility in Nuria's murder became public last Friday. Yes, Friday, which was the first day of a long holiday weekend. You already know that, in order for information not to circulate too much, the best thing is to announce it at the start of a holiday weekend, which is when people consume less press and social media. It's part of the ABCs of political communication. That's why we're here. To tell you everything they want to hide from you. They did it a year ago, we're doing it now, and we'll keep doing it.