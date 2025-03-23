VIDEO | Bad News for Squatters: Impunity Is Over

This week we have had two pieces of news that shouldn't be news. But since here criminals have been protected more than victims for a long time, yes, it ends up being news that squatters are starting to lose their impunity.

On one hand, cutting off electricity, water, or gas to a squatter will no longer be a crime in Barcelona. Yes, it seems obvious, but that's how the law protects criminals. Until now, the situation was this: they squatted in your apartment, and you also had to pay for the utilities because if you stopped doing so, you faced a crime of coercion. Now, the Provincial Court of BCN has decided that this should no longer be the case.

The second piece of news. The Congress has given the green light to a bill to evict squatters who have been in the occupied property for less than 48 hours. It won't affect tenant-squatters, but it's still something more than nothing.

Two pieces of news that show that something is moving. Even if it's little by little, the impunity with which some live is slowly coming to an end.