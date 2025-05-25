Vox overturns a plan to prioritize immigrants in Baix Llobregat

The Consell Comarcal del Baix Llobregat has withdrawn a plan that proposed giving priority to immigrants, even those in an irregular situation, in access to public employment and social aid. The opposition to this measure was immediate. Vox and its union Solidaridad denounced that the measure violated legal and constitutional principles.

Vox's deputy in Parliament, Javier Ramírez, harshly criticized the plan. He labeled it as discrimination against Spanish workers. According to him, it relegated these citizens to a secondary position in selection processes. He denounced what he called an "ideological outrage" aimed at favoring foreigners in writing, without valuing merit or ability:

In response to the complaint, the regional government - formed by PSC, Junts, and ERC - decided to halt the plan. They withdrew the item from the agenda after receiving a legal report warning of its possible illegality. Vox had already announced that if it was not withdrawn, they would take legal action immediately.

Jordi de la Fuente, general secretary of the union Solidaridad, also criticized the proposal. He criticized the lack of technical and social rigor in its preparation. He claimed that the document was drafted by subsidized activists. Among them, he cited the former director of SOS Racismo, Alba Cuevas. According to De la Fuente, the plan replied to ideological interests, not a realistic analysis of the labor situation:

Solidaridad expressed its concern about what it defined as an "ideological megachiringuito." They feared that the plan would facilitate crony hiring, without being based on merit. Additionally, they accused the project of violating the neutrality of the administration and breaking with principles such as equality before the law.

Vox celebrates the pressure

Ramírez insisted that, as long as there are Spanish families in precarious situations, it is not acceptable to prioritize aid for immigrants in irregular situations. This argument summarizes the discourse of both the party and the union: defense of the labor rights of national citizens against what they consider unequal treatment.

Vox's regional councilors, Iván Cánovas and Marc Cívico, celebrated the withdrawal of the plan. They highlighted that political and social pressure had taken effect. They consider that the case demonstrates the ability of Vox and Solidaridad to stop policies they label as unjust and discriminatory.

This episode reflects the current tensions in Catalan politics regarding immigration and access to public resources. It also highlights the conflict between different forces on how to apply equality policies. Even more so in a context where, like the current one, the loss of citizens' purchasing power is an undeniable reality.