Vox Catalonia gains influence in the national structure

Vox has been focusing on Catalonia for some time as one of the engines of national growth. Catalonia has all the ingredients for the cultural battle that Santiago Abascal's party is proposing. This is a territory where, after decades of left-wing and nationalist rule, a serious migration and security crisis has erupted.

This makes it a favorable territory to consolidate Vox's discourse and win votes. The party led by Ignacio Garriga grew significantly in the most recent Catalan elections. Vox wants to accelerate that growth to contribute to the rise throughout Spain.

Vox Catalonia is now gaining influence in the national structure, with the appointment this Monday of María García Fuster as national spokesperson for Health. María García Fuster has been one of Vox's emerging figures this term in Parliament. She has been, for example, the one who has firmly led the party's offensive following the DGAIA scandal.

The Catalan deputy is a physician specializing in anesthesiology and resuscitation, and a member of the Spanish Society in this field. She has also been a lecturer at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), and was part of the Kidney Transplant Team at Bellvitge Hospital.

Catalonia is thus consolidating itself as a key territory for Vox, following the appointment in 2022 of Ignacio Garriga as secretary general. Garriga combines the secretary general position with leading Vox's parliamentary group in Catalonia.

Under his leadership, other emerging figures are standing out this term, such as Alberto Tarradas, Julia Calvet, Mónica Lora, and María García Fuster herself.

Vox wants to make a qualitative leap

Together with the Catalan deputy, Vox has also announced the appointment of Joaquín Robles as spokesperson for Education. The national deputy for Murcia is a teacher at the San Juan De la Cruz Institute in Caravaca and an associate researcher at the Gustavo Bueno Foundation.

Vox is thus appointing two experts in the field for the areas of Health and Education. The appointments have been announced coinciding with the crisis of PSOE and President Pedro Sánchez's government.

Santiago Abascal's party wants to strengthen its management and efficiency profile to make a qualitative leap. The latest polls show their party as the one growing the most. Now they want to consolidate this growth, with Catalonia reaffirming itself as the engine of Vox's growth at the national level.