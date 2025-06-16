The first polls sink PSOE and boost Vox

One of the keys to the crisis hitting PSOE since last Friday is how it will affect elections, both for the socialists and their rivals. The first poll after the Santos Cerdán scandal, conducted by Electomanía, shows a debacle for PSOE and Sumar. PP is expanding its majority, and Vox is soaring above 15%.

The poll was published amid the whirlwind that seriously threatens President Pedro Sánchez's continuity. Details of the Guardia Civil's investigation are expected to continue emerging this week. What most worries Ferraz right now is that something might come out about the alleged irregular financing.

Meanwhile, President Pedro Sánchez is still considering whether to call elections or try to hold out until the end. Over the weekend, it seemed he might throw in the towel. In recent hours, the option of a government reshuffle and a vote of confidence has gained traction.

Psoe and its partners take a hit

This poll was conducted last Friday, after the crisis that is cornering PSOE and the government broke out. The socialists would lose more than two points and drop from 122 to 107 deputies. This is a major blow for President Pedro Sánchez, whose goal until now was to keep at the threshold of one hundred twenty seats.

But that's not all, because its coalition partner, Sumar, would lose 1.3 points and fall from 31 seats to 6. Podemos would improve its results and reach eight deputies. Since the government's partners are not able to improve their forecasts, President Pedro Sánchez would be left far from the majority that keeps him in power.

In contrast, the right is taking advantage of the sanchismo crisis and is increasing its majority substantially. PP would gain 0.6 points and climb to 150 deputies, just twenty-eight short of an absolute majority. Vox is the fastest-growing party in Spain with 1.3 more points, which would put it at 47 deputies.

According to the Electomanía poll, Junts would beat ERC with 1.9% compared to 1.7% in estimated vote, and 8 deputies to 7. SALF, Alvise Pérez's party, would be just short of entering Congress with 2.4%.

Spaniards want pp-vox

These results open up a wide range of possibilities for Alberto Núñez Feijóo. If President Pedro Sánchez is replaced at the top of PSOE, he could explore the formula of a minority government supported by the socialists. The Grand Coalition that was forged in Germany in February, and which the major financial powers in Spain dream of.

Another formula would be to govern with the external support of the nationalists, although for that he would have to convince PNV and Junts, among others. This formula seems less viable.

The third option would be a coalition with Vox, which, according to the results, is what a majority of Spaniards are demanding. PP and Vox are keeping their distance amid PSOE's crisis. It would be difficult for Feijóo to justify leaving out of government the right-wing party that is growing the most in votes.

Pedro Sánchez appears today

In short, the Electomanía poll shows a debacle for the left, stagnation for the nationalists, and a surge for the right. This would discourage President Pedro Sánchez from calling elections.

The President of the Government is expected to appear at midday to announce major changes. This week, he will sound out his partners to make a decision. Right now, everything is very open, although many point out that Sánchez will not be able to hold out under these conditions.