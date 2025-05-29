ERC, loyal to PSOE until the end: Gabriel Rufián refuses to bring down Pedro Sánchez

The new scandal involving PSOE's audio recordings is putting President Pedro Sánchez's government under even more pressure. According to several media outlets, former socialist leader Leire Díez maneuvered to dismantle the Guardia Civil and neutralize judicial cases. The latest information has left the socialist government in a very difficult position; without a budget and cornered by corruption, they only have their partners left.

The situation is so serious that even Yolanda Díaz has had to speak out, pressured by her own party, to criticize PSOE. Meanwhile, Sánchez's Catalan partners are either remaining silent or showing unwavering loyalty. Junts hasn't said anything so far, and Gabriel Rufián has been the first to stand by Sánchez in the face of a possible motion of no confidence.

| EFE

Alberto Núñez Feijóo held a press conference at midday in which he called on President Pedro Sánchez's partners to step forward. He offered them the chance to participate in a motion of no confidence, to prevent PSOE's corruption from "dragging them down."

ERC's spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, has been the first of Sánchez's partners to close the door on this option. He criticizes Feijóo for addressing a "party whose main government partner would make illegal." He also denies that PP would be a government alternative, mentioning Mazón.

He also hasn't avoided referring to Junts, which has become his main obsession. He has again suggested that Carles Puigdemont's party wouldn't hesitate to vote alongside Vox in a motion of no confidence. "Anyone who thinks they'd be penalized doesn't understand the media and digital control they hold in Catalonia," he added.

ERC's embarrassing situation with PSOE

Oriol Junqueras returned to ERC's presidency in December, with a more aggressive stance toward the socialists. In the end, it is proven that, beyond posturing, the republicans aren't considering bringing down any socialist government. Not in Madrid, nor in Catalonia.

With the polls against them, ERC prefers to keep supporting President Pedro Sánchez and will swallow any bitter pill necessary to do so. Rufián doesn't even hide his servile tone toward the socialists. His strategy is to see out the legislature alongside PSOE, while continuing to extract concessions and secure top positions in the main corporations.

In the past few hours, two significant pieces of information have come to light. ERC has agreed with PSOE to unlock €560M ($560M) for the municipalities. Meanwhile, President Pedro Sánchez's government will propose an ERC leader as a new board member at Red Eléctrica with a hefty annual salary of €200,000 ($200,000).

Rufián himself boasted about the latest concession won from PSOE: "We don't have media mercenaries or pull off masterstrokes that are lies. We simply work for Catalonia." Regarding the appointment of Albert Castellanos to the board of directors at Red Eléctrica, neither he nor any other ERC leader has said anything.

Taking all this into account, it's easier to understand why Gabriel Rufián remains loyal to PSOE until the end. He refuses to abandon President Pedro Sánchez's ship, even if it's sinking.