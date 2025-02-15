The Story of the Violent Assault on Two Elderly People's Home That Has Catalonia Outraged

Catalonia is experiencing a new surge in crime. The President of the Generalitat said this Wednesday in the Parliament that "these are isolated cases" and that "in Catalonia, those who do wrong pay for it." However, repeat offenses continue to wreak havoc in Catalonia, and those who pay the consequences are the citizens.

Sometimes first-person accounts help to better understand the situation being experienced in Catalonia. This is the case of Romi, a user of X residing in Barcelona, who has described the violent assault on her parents' home.

Her parents are 80 and 81 years old and were assaulted in their own home by a criminal who attacked them with a knife. Romi's outrage has spread to many other users who feel fed up with so much insecurity. They appeal to the Government of the Generalitat to take urgent measures to protect the citizens.

A Chilling Account

"This morning they broke into my parents' house while they were sleeping." This is how the chilling account of the assault begins, which seems taken from a horror movie. However, it is real, and it is happening in Catalonia.

The two elderly people were alerted by the security company, which called them to say there was an intruder in their house. The company itself called the Mossos, while the elderly couple locked themselves in the room. "When the Mossos knocked on the front door, my mother came out of the room and found the thief with a knife in his hand," Romi recounts.

The thief was very nervous and was asking for money to leave. The elderly man, in an impulsive act, tried to snatch the knife and cut his hand. "All this while the Mossos were outside and unable to enter," the daughter of the affected recounts.

Finally, the officers were able to come up and arrest the criminal, who had a criminal record. Now Romi only hopes that the thief spends a good amount of time locked up.

"My parents will suffer for a long time. Having someone forcefully enter your home and violate your privacy is tough. A place where you feel safe and suddenly it turns out that it is no longer," reflects this Catalan.

Fear of Being Victims of an Assault

Another user of X tells Salvador Illa that "he has the duty to respond to this family and also to the citizens." He adds that "these are no longer perceptions" but "an everyday reality."

Many have expressed their outrage on social media after reading the account of this assault. Unfortunately, it is not an isolated case and demands urgent measures from the rulers. According to opinion polls, more and more Catalans are afraid of being victims of an assault like this.