Video | Toni Cruanyes Violates TV3's Code of Ethics Twice in One Week

Today I bring you the story of Toni Cruanyes, the editor of Telenotícies Vespre who doesn't mind breaking TV3's ethical code not once, but twice in just one week. He has done it to gain personal benefit and also to hide his personal interests when dealing with certain news. In fact, he has even been accused of corruption and embezzlement.

TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio's ethical code is clear: We avoid allowing the family, commercial, economic, or financial interests of journalists to cast doubt on the credibility and impartiality of our media. Cruanyes has no problem breaking it twice in a few days' difference.

In this video, I bring you a new example of how some, in this case Toni Cruanyes, have turned the public into their personal platform to enrich themselves or to manipulate public opinion.