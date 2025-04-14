VIDEO | A Fight Between Squatters in Badalona Shows the Ordeal Suffered by Neighbors

Badalona remains one of the most unsafe cities in Catalonia, as a result of the degradation of security over the past few years. The mayor, Xavier García Albiol, has embarked on a crusade against criminals. He always insists that squatting is the main cause of security and civility problems.

The digital outlet TOT Badalona shared a video this Monday of a fight between two squatters in the La Salut neighborhood. The images show two individuals fighting with bricks. It took place early this morning in an occupied house that generates coexistence problems.

These images not only justify the mayor but also dramatically show the daily ordeal that residents have to endure. It involves two properties, at numbers 12 and 14 on Isaac Albéniz Street, which were occupied by violent people. The individuals in the video attacked each other with a chair and a brick, for reasons that are unknown.

The residents themselves alerted the police to the incident. It is an example of how squatting creates spaces of impunity for crime, generates insecurity, and brings coexistence problems to the neighborhood.

Badalona Residents, Fed Up with Insecurity

"There are no conflictive or non-conflictive occupations, squatting is illegal, period." This is the viewpoint of a Badalona resident, who laments that "the laws allow it." It is the sentiment of many other citizens, tired of paying more and more taxes to live increasingly insecure lives.

"Fed up with so many lowlifes," says another angry resident, and another states that "squatters bring nothing good." They ask Mayor Albiol for a tougher stance against crime and squatting. Albiol himself has said on several occasions that they do what they can, but unfortunately, current laws protect criminals.

Xavier García Albiol was a pioneer in creating an anti-squatting office that in 2024 managed to reduce break-ins by half. His model has been copied by other municipalities, including some from the PSC. But the situation in Badalona remains desperate.