Alert in Catalonia for Holy Week: Uncontrolled Violence and Terrorist Threats

Alert in Catalonia this Holy Week. On one hand, in recent days, knife attacks have skyrocketed. 10 stabbings this past week with the result of one person dead.

In fact, there have already been 11 knife crimes in Catalonia in 2025. These crimes have skyrocketed in recent years. Although they tell you that these are perceptions, official data from the Ministry of the Interior confirm that homicides have increased by 80% in the last decade.

But this is not the only alert we Catalans face during Holy Week. The Mossos have had to set up a special operation due to the terrorist threat that exists in Catalonia during these days, which are so special for Christianity.

We will have a large deployment of officers in crowded places where there are religious celebrations, also in strategic infrastructures, in metro and train stations, places of worship…

An operation that shouldn't be normal. Because it is not normal for us to live with this constant threat. But it is normal if we consider that we are at level 4 reinforced out of 5 of the anti-terrorist alert.