VIDEO | Ricard Ustrell has billed almost €27M to TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio

Did you know that Ricard Ustrell, with his production company, has received almost 27 million euros in public funds from TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio?

Ricard Ustrell has always been heavily criticized. The latest example came last weekend when he was one of the interviewees on the Col·lapse show on TV3.

Yes, the show produced, directed, and hosted by Ricard Ustrell interviewed Ricard Ustrell. Look, in the end, everyone can do whatever they want with their narcissism and excessive ego. The problem arises when all of us have to pay for this man's party and delusions. In fact, Ricard Ustrell, with his production company (called La Manchester, of which he is the sole owner), has billed 1.8 million euros on TV3 to produce the Colapso show... just this season.

In three seasons, Ricard Ustrell's production company has received 4.9 million euros for producing this show. In addition, the construction of the set and the rental of cameras, lights, and microphones have also been paid for by TV3. In total, the three seasons of the Colapso show have cost us more than 6 million euros.

In fact, Ricard Ustrell is a genius at billing TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio. For producing El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio, his production company receives 2 million euros. For having produced the Planta Baja show for four seasons, La Manchester received almost 14 million euros. To produce the La Turra podcast, which hasn't even been on the air for two years, Ustrell's production company has already received 1.1 million euros. That's a show that doesn't require a major technical deployment because it's basically a talk show and an interview. Well, more than one million euros in Ustrell's production company's pocket.

We can keep going up to the more than 26 million euros that Ustrell has billed to the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation in 10 years. Faced with this, many people ask themselves, "who is Ricard Ustrell's professional sponsor" for a 35-year-old guy to have already billed almost 27 million euros from TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio.

There are many theories, all of them based on rumors. One of these theories is that Ricard Ustrell's professional sponsor is Brauli Duart, former senior official of the Generalitat and also former president of the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation.

In fact, Ustrell joined Catalunya Ràdio and hosted his first show, El Suplemento, when Brauli Duart was president of the Corpo. Recently, Ustrell hired Francesc Cano as director of his production company. Who is Francesc Cano? Well, the former head of news at Catalunya Ràdio, who took the position in 2012 at the request of then-president of the Corpo Brauli Duart.