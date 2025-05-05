VIDEO | A Catalan Family's Ordeal with Squatters

In recent hours, a story has gone viral that makes one's blood boil. A story that should bring shame to all those who defend squatting, especially certain political parties in Parliament like the Comunes or the CUP.

In summary, the case is that a family from Santa Margarita and the Monks is living a nightmare because of some squatters.

What does this cause? The squatters make life impossible for honest people like that family. Cars destroyed, death threats, dirt on the walls, broken locks, loud music in the early morning... last week, incivility escalated to violence. The squatters attacked the girl's father, smashed a glass on the window, and threatened them with more violence. The girl admits they are experiencing episodes of true terror and are living a nightmare.

Logically, they can't sell the apartment because it has lost half its value and they probably wouldn't find a buyer. Who would want to live in a building where almost everyone is a squatter?

All this, with the majority of subsidized media silent (unlike when they interview the Tenants' Union every other day) and laws that protect squatters more than honest people.