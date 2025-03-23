VIDEO | Neighbors Outraged by Lérida's Deterioration: Needles in the Street

Lleida faces increasing degradation in several areas of the city, especially near the Enric Granados Auditorium. Residents of the area have reported, through LA VEU de Lleida, the frequent presence of used syringes on the streets near the auditorium. The message joining the video reports that this cultural space has become a drug injection point.

The situation is especially concerning because it endangers both public health and the safety of citizens who pass through the area. In the video, users warn about the risk it poses to children playing in the square near the Auditorium. "It's unacceptable for a cultural space to become a drug injection point," they point out on social media:

In addition to the serious health concern, residents also report neglect by local authorities. The presence of used syringes in such a busy place generates fear among Auditorium attendees and neighborhood residents. LA VEU de Lleida has called for urgent intervention to clean the area more frequently and increase police surveillance.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Residents Demand Solutions

These publications have caused great indignation among citizens, who demand immediate measures. Many believe that the city is being neglected by the authorities, worsening the quality of life in certain areas. "They've known about this for a long time... and they are repeat offenders," a user reports.

The call to action from residents is clear: increase cleaning in the area and ensure a greater security presence to prevent drug trafficking. "This problem poses a risk to citizens and children playing in the square," they state on social media.

The growing indignation on social media reflects the widespread discontent of the residents. For many, the lack of action by Lleida's City Council is causing the city to lose quality and safety. The report has caused a strong outcry for the authorities to act before the situation worsens even further.