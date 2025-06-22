Two years of Albiol's government in Badalona: crime statistics improve

The balance of Xavier García Albiol's first two years leading Badalona City Council is characterized by a decrease in crime rates. In fact, as is well known, Albiol has focused on improving safety in the city. This has earned him significant support among residents, especially in neighborhoods most affected by crime:

According to the most recent data, crime in Badalona has dropped by 3.4% (3.4%) in the first quarter of 2025, consolidating a downward trend. Among the crimes that have shown a notable decrease are burglaries in homes and businesses, which have fallen by 39.7% (39.7%), crimes involving injuries, which have dropped by 30.3% (30.3%), and vehicle thefts, which have reduced their incidence by 14.8% (14.8%). In addition, cybercrime has recorded an overall reduction of 20.2% (20.2%).

Despite these advances, the mayor hasn't shown full satisfaction with the results, since he acknowledges that there are still areas in Badalona with problems. In this regard, he has reiterated his commitment to continue with public safety policies, such as strengthening the police presence on the streets. As part of this strategy, a selection process is currently underway to add 24 new officers to the local force. The goal is to increase the staff by 50% (50%) during this term.

| @mossos

Albiol's figure: a pragmatic leader

Xavier García Albiol has established himself as a key figure within the Partido Popular, not only at the local level but also at the regional level. His direct speech and focus on safety have allowed him to connect with broad sectors of the population. This strategy has been key to securing an absolute majority in the 2023 municipal elections:

In an increasingly polarized political context, Albiol has managed to position himself as a pragmatic leader who distances himself from the extremes. While he shares concerns with the identitarian right, Albiol has been critical of those speeches that, as the mayor says, "stigmatize" groups based on their nationality. His approach has been to connect with the everyday reality of citizens without resorting to divisive rhetoric.

Albiol has also been a pioneer in bringing issues such as immigration and insecurity in Badalona to the table. In his first term, he promoted the controversial "let's clean up Badalona" campaign, a direct message that called for improved public order and safety, which earned him both criticism and praise. These types of measures, although controversial, have had a notable impact on Badalona residents' perception of safety in their city.