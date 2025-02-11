VIDEO: Generalitat Wants Criminals to Have Free Dental Care Before You

The Generalitat is preparing a protocol so that criminals in prison have free dental care before you do. Yes, that's how you're reading it, as unbelievable as it may seem to you.

The Department of Health, led by Olga Pané, has set to work to expand dental services within public healthcare. According to the plans of the government presided over by Salvador Illa (PSC), those who will have priority to access public dental care will include, among others, inmates of Catalan prisons and also unjoined foreign minors. Pregnant women, children under 14 years old, or people with disabilities will be some of the other groups that will have priority when it comes to inaugurating this expansion of dentistry in the public health system in Catalonia.

The news was recently published in Diari ARA and has caused great controversy. Once again, many don't understand why convicted criminals are prioritized over honest, hardworking people who dutifully pay their taxes.