VIDEO: Diari ARA Makes a Fool of Itself Trying to Attack Elon Musk and Aliança Catalana

Lately, the media establishment in Catalonia is worried. People are already tired of the attempts at manipulation by the media heavily subsidized with public money. This weekend we had an example of this with the Diari ARA.

This newspaper, which in 2023 received more than 3 million euros in public money from the Generalitat between subsidies and institutional advertising, has been exposed by the X community. Diari ARA published two articles—one criticizing Aliança Catalana and another also criticizing Elon Musk—that have been debunked by users of this social network.

In the video you will find at the top of the news, you will find the story of the embarrassment this media outlet has caused. An economically unsustainable outlet that has been surviving for a long time, largely thanks to contributions from the administrations.