VIDEO | Armed Man Sows Chaos in Downtown Barcelona

A new episode of violence has caused moments of panic in the heart of Barcelona. This time, a man armed with a gun caused chaos in the Ciutat Vella district. The incident occurred at the intersection of Joaquín Costa and Ferlandina streets.

According to images captured by witnesses, two men engaged in a violent confrontation. One of them, with a bloodied face, defended himself with what appeared to be a scooter. The other displayed a firearm, making the gesture of loading it to use it.

The Mossos d'Esquadra received the alert and quickly arrived at the scene. The police arrested the man carrying the weapon. Police sources have confirmed to ElCaso that the detainee has more than twenty prior offenses, meaning another repeat offender who was free:

Although the weapon appeared real, everything suggests it was a simulated gun. Even so, the scene caused panic among the pedestrians who witnessed the fight. This time, the man has been charged with an offense of causing injury.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The Ciutat Vella Investigation Unit has opened proceedings to clarify the origin of the conflict. The initial hypotheses point to a dispute between repeat offenders. Residents report that this type of confrontation is frequent in the area.

The Degradation of Barcelona

This case adds to the growing concern about security in Barcelona. The city center concentrates a significant portion of the violent crimes recorded in recent months. The feeling of insecurity has notably increased among residents and merchants, especially with the scourge of repeat offenses.

The problem is not limited to the use of weapons or fights between criminals. The number of thefts, assaults, and attacks in public areas is also growing. Crime has become one of the main challenges for local authorities, who currently appear powerless.

To this incident is added another video shared by journalist Víctor Riverola. In it, several citizens are seen helping the Mossos to subdue a criminal. This citizen collaboration is increasingly common, suggesting a very delicate scenario:

As has been said on several occasions, repeat offenses will only be controlled when the necessary judicial reforms are implemented. Until then, low-intensity crime remains in a legal void. For this reason, in the short term, we will continue to see videos and images of this nature.