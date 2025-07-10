Until the end with Pedro Sánchez: ERC and Junts stage their submission to the PSOE

President Pedro Sánchez wrote another chapter of his manual for resilience this Wednesday, with the invaluable collaboration of his travel companions. Especially Junts and ERC, who, with airs of demanding partners, have sent a clear message to the opposition: they will go all the way with this Government, because the goal is to secure their privileges and prevent the right from governing.

President Pedro Sánchez risked the continuity of the legislative term yesterday. The President of the Government appeared before the Congress of Deputies to provide explanations about the corruption cases and secure the support of his partners. What could be felt after the session among the socialist ranks was relief and contained euphoria.

Within PSOE, there is a sense that President Pedro Sánchez saved the match point with support from his partners that exceeded expectations. He presented a package of recycled measures on corruption and promised to fulfill commitments with his partners. With this, he obtained the backing he needed to overcome the obstacle and face what remains of the legislative term.

President Pedro Sánchez managed to stage the parliamentary majority that will allow him to remain in Government, and the isolation of PP along with its Vox allies. Mission accomplished. He even managed to dispel the specter of the vote of confidence requested by PNV and Coalición Canaria.

The session left a lingering sense of definitive rupture between PNV and PP, which closes the door to the possibility of a vote of no confidence. In conclusion, PSOE strengthened the government bloc while Feijóo once again showed his impotence against a Sánchez on the ropes.

The false equidistance of Junts

President Pedro Sánchez emerged victorious yesterday mainly thanks to ERC and Junts, who once again proved their submission. Rufián at least doesn't hide his cards: he has always made it clear that his main objective is to prevent PP and Vox from governing. Junts, meanwhile, is becoming unsustainable.

Míriam Nogueras (Junts) once again played the card of equidistance, with the claim that "our bloc is neither the left nor the right but Catalonia." She promised to "keep acting as a dam against the interventionist Spanish left and the Catalanophobic right." She also called on PSOE to keep the Brussels Agreement, and warned President Pedro Sánchez that he is "in overtime."

Carles Puigdemont confirmed that equidistance through X (Twitter). The president of Junts essentially said that they do not side with either PSOE or PP, and that they neither support corrupt governments nor will they open the door to the right.

The only reality is that Junts made it easier yesterday to approve President Pedro Sánchez's package of anti-corruption measures, and with that confirmed their support for the Government. Despite the empty rhetoric of equidistance, it is clear that Junts has chosen one of the two blocs.

Rufián asks Sánchez to go on the offensive

ERC also confirmed, as expected, its support for President Pedro Sánchez. Although Oriol Junqueras has wanted to convey the image of critical and watchful support, Esquerra remains the Government's most reliable partner. Gabriel Rufián has once again proved this Wednesday by making it clear that his only objective is to prevent the right from governing.

Rufián has taken advantage of the debate to wage his own war with Junts. He has asked President Pedro Sánchez to go on the offensive against the right's dirty war, and has once again warned about Junts's intentions. He has asked the President of the Government to start negotiating measures with the left and then present them to Junts, not the other way around.

Rufián has warned that if corruption escalates, they will break with the Government so that new elections are held. In politics, anything is possible, but right now that seems like a pipe dream. In ERC, as in Junts, they are willing to go all the way with President Pedro Sánchez.