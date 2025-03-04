Expose Commons's Double Standard With Ramadan: 'you Are Trash'

On Saturday, March 1, the sacred festival of Muslims, Ramadan, began. In Catalonia, more than 600,000 Muslims live. With the arrival of Ramadan, the first controversies have also appeared due to the double standards of some political parties in congratulating the holidays.

| Comuns

Formations like ERC or the Comuns usually effusively congratulate Muslims on Ramadan, but instead use euphemisms to refer to Christmas or Easter. This bothers many Catalans, who also see an increasing offensive toward Catalan holidays and traditions, and their Christian symbolism.

For example, the Comuns in Calella congratulated Christmas with a brief message, "Bones Festes," and a random photo of some young people hugging. In contrast, they just posted a congratulation to Muslims with a very different tone.

The Arab crescent appears and a warm message congratulating the sacred festival to "Many Calellencs and Calellencas who celebrate Ramadan." It also adds that Ramadan is "A month of reflection, prayer, and family life." Very different from the brief Christmas message, which has sparked outrage and criticism.

Like those from this account on X, which called the Comuns "Garbage."

It's not just the Comuns; other Catalan formations have long shown this double standard with Christians and Muslims. ERC called Christmas "Winter solstice" and didn't even remember celebrations like Easter. But then they rushed to congratulate Muslims on Ramadan without skimping on flattery.

Criticism Also of PSC

PSC has been one of the parties that has most emphatically congratulated Muslims on Ramadan. But in contrast, they didn't congratulate Catalans on "Dijous gras." This is a Catalan tradition that leads to the forty days of fasting before Easter.

Now some are recalling PSC's discreet Christmas greetings in Catalonia. This year, PSC wished Catalans "Happy holidays" and a "New year full of opportunities." They again avoided the word Christmas and any symbolism that recalls the Christian tradition of these holidays.